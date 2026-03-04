Subscribe
Close
News

T.I. Proud Of His Sons For Riding For Their Mom Amid 50 Cent Beef

T.I. and his family have been standing on business amid their ongoing beef with 50 Cent.

Published on March 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

57th NAACP Image Awards | Official BET Dinner
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I. and his family have been standing on business amid their ongoing beef with 50 Cent.

After the New York rapper took shots at Tiny Harris online, T.I. let off a whole clip and dropped multiple diss tracks. His sons, King Harris and Domani, also jumped in to defend their mother with tracks aimed at 50 Cent.

In a recent interview, T.I. spoke about his children getting involved in the back-and-forth:

“The one thing I am proud of out of all this is that the women and children in our family see that it’s a line of men that’s here against who the f*ck ever.”

Domani surprised many listeners with his diss track “Ms.Jackson,” delivering some calm jabs with a witty approach. In the song, he framed his verses as questions directed at 50 Cent’s mother, a detail some fans didn’t catch at first, including the fact that he posed 21 questions.

Mind blown…

Now, King also released two diss tracks, but what really had people talking were the videos of him crashing out online at the In Da Club rapper for mocking his mom.

TIP, however, felt his son crossed the line when King began referencing Fif’s deceased mother and wore a shirt featuring her image.

“I said that’s enough when I seen that damn T-shirt. I said, ‘Man, chill out.’ I’m big on treating people the way I want to be treated… So I don’t want to see my children doing others…”

While the King of the South saluted his kids for riding for their mom, he made it clear that respect still has to come first.

Related Tags

50 Cent T.I.

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Beef Plate Ribs (Brontosaurus)

    The Rise Of Mr. Tendernism And The BBQ Controversy: What You Need To Know

    Cassius Life
    ELLE's 26th Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration Presented By Ralph Lauren And Lexus - Show

    Zendaya's Mom Laughs Off Law Roach's Surprise Reveal That Her Daughter Secretly Married Tom Holland

    Bossip
    Scary Movie asset

    Do You Like Scary Parody Movies? The Wayans Bros, Regina Hall, Anna Faris & Hanson’s Strong Little Hand Are BACK In Bonkers New ‘Scary Movie’ Trailer

    Bossip

    Spurs' Luke Kornet Asks Hawks To Cancel "Magic City Night" & Gets Roasted Instead

    Cassius Life
    Trending
    BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Show
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Harris Family Diss Records Towards 50 Cent Ranked

    Comment
    EMPIRE Celebrates The 2026 Grammys
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Here We Go: T.I. Drops A Third Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Complex and Apple Music Present VERZUZ: Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I.’s Son, Domani Drops ‘Ms.Jackson’ Diss Track To 50 Cent

    Comment
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    A Timeline Of The 50 Cent & T.I. Beef

    Comment
    Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
    News  |  Written By Weso

    The Ice Is Melting: Drake Teases ‘ICEMAN’ With New Post Online

    Comment
    Trending
    Cardi B x Call Of Duty Ghost necklace
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Allegedly Threatened To Leave SNL After Overhearing Nicki Minaj Joke

    Comment
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Huh? : Michael Eric Dyson Compares Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” To Donald Trump’s Immigration Policies

    Comment
    11 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Rep. Lauren Boebert Goofily Shares Photos From Hillary Clinton Deposition With Benny Johnson

    Comment
    Summer Jam 97
    11 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    News Flash: Yung Miami Says Her Next Man Has To Be “God Fearing” & “Make At Least $100 Million”

    Comment
    Levi's Home Turf Live With EMPIRE And JORDAN
    News  |  Written By Weso

    T.I. Goes Back-To-Back With Second Diss Track Aimed At 50 Cent

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close