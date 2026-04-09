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Offset Sued Over Unpaid $100K Detroit Casino Loan

Offset, still recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered near a casino in Florida, was sued by the MotorCity Casino Hotel over $100,000 debt.

Published on April 9, 2026
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Offset, still recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered in Florida near the top of the week, was sued by a Detroit casino over a past $100,000 debt. According to a new report, Offset neglected to pay back the six-figure line of credit that he opened two years prior.

TMZ has the exclusive report that Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was gambling at the MotorCity Casino Hotel in 2024 and asked the establishment for a $100,000 line of credit as he enjoyed the premises. According to the loan documents obtained by the outlet, ‘Set skipped out on the bill and has since been seen partying in other casinos.

The casino says that, per the agreement, it attempted to collect its debt from the rapper’s account but was met with insufficient funds to satisfy the terms. However, a rep did tell the outlet that ‘Set is looking for a way to resolve the debt.

This comes after the ongoing feud between Offset and Lil Tjay grew longer legs, with the New York rapper claiming his Atlanta counterpart owes him $10,000 that he loaned him.

Photo: Getty

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