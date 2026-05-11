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Trump Mobile Has Yet To Deliver Customers Their Gold T1 Phones

1 Year & $59 Million Later MAGA Fans Still Haven’t Gotten Their Gold Trump Mobile Handsets

Trump Mobile also updated the terms, saying their deposits provide "only a conditional opportunity," while not guaranteeing they would receive a device.

Published on May 11, 2026
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  • According to AppleInsider, there's a good chance the phone never arrives.
  • It looks like Trump Mobile will be joining the list of Trump's other failures, like his casinos, Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka, Trump University, and even Truth Social, which is turning out to be a financial disaster.
  • The reactions to the Trump family once again scamming their supporters have been priceless.
Trump Mobile Has Yet To Deliver Customers Their Gold T1 Phones
Trump Mobile

We tried to warn y’all about the Trump Mobile jig, but 590,000 poor suckers didn’t listen.

The writing was on the wall with the Trump family’s grift.

There was the revelation that the company was selling marked-up refurbished three-year-old phones.

Then a writer at The Verge detailed the difficulty in obtaining a SIM card, and the company missing the World Mobile Conference, but that didn’t stop poor suckers from giving Trump and grifting a** family their money for a gold smartphone called the T1.

Well, a year and $59 million later, the T1, Trump Mobile’s flagship $599 device, is still nowhere to be found. The reported 590,000 people who put a $100 deposit down to get one of the devices that the company claimed would be “made in the USA,” before the company quietly removed that promise, are starting to ask, “Where’s my phone?”

They also updated the terms, saying their deposits provide “only a conditional opportunity,” while not guaranteeing they would receive a device.

We are not surprised, and according to AppleInsider, there’s a good chance the phone never arrives.

Social Media Had Plenty To Say

The reactions to the Trump family once again scamming their supporters have been priceless.

“Can we all take a minute to laugh at the 600,000 morons that put down a $100 deposit for a Trump phone, then waited years just for the company to file for bankruptcy and not deliver a single phone. $60 Million stolen from the most gullible cult followers by their leader. A perfect irony,” one social media user wrote.

Bruh.

It looks like Trump Mobile will be joining the list of Trump’s other failures, like his casinos, Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka, Trump University, and even Truth Social, which is turning out to be a financial disaster.

You can see more reactions below.

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