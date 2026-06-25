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StockX To Allow Used Sneakers & Attire To Be Sold On Its Platform

StockX To Allow Used Sneakers & Attire To Be Sold On Their Platform, Authenticity Still Not Guaranteed Though

Published on June 25, 2026
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Clothing rack with various apparel items, including Adidas and other brands. Text overlay reads "StockXListings".
Source: StockX / StockX

From teaming up with Walmart to opening a brick-and-mortar store in New York City, StockX is doing everything it can to remain in the sneaker game and get that resale paper. The brand is now looking to expand its products by letting resellers buy and sell used sneakers and vintage attire on its platform.

According to Complex, StockX is ditching its day-one rule of all its merchandise having to be brand new and have made the decision to let used sneakers and clothing be moved on its website. Using an AI-powered photo analysis and auto-matching technology to help users upload their used attire on to the site in seconds, StockX is seemingly hoping to generate more sales as the sneaker community continues to give it the side-eye for its history of letting bootleg sneakers make it past its once-respected authentication system.

While StockX is offering customers its “Buyer Promise” and even an option to purchase an additional verification process to ensure they’re getting legit goods, StockX still isn’t guaranteeing authenticity as they once did before customers and even Nike exposed it for selling counterfeit goods.

Still, the show must go on and StockX will continue to mush on regardless of the allegations.

Per Complex:

“When we started StockX, the idea was simple: create a marketplace built on trust, data, and transparency. That core hasn’t changed but we’ll now be able to provide our customers with a wider selection of the products they love, and the ability to sell products they’ve previously purchased faster than ever before,” StockX CEO Greg Schwartz said. “We’re using AI-powered photo analysis to streamline the listing process so customers can sell used sneakers, vintage apparel and other unique products with ease. This, coupled with the upcoming rollout of StockX Live, moves us into a new chapter and ensures we’re able to meet our community where they are today.”

StockX Listings will be available to a select group of sellers and all US-based buyers on iOS starting today. The platform is expected to expand to all US-based sellers and have a global rollout in the coming months.

They’re desperate, b.

What do y’all think about StockX letting people sell used merchandise on its website? Will you be buying and selling through the platform? Sound off in the comments section below.

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