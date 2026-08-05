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Dave Bautista In Talks To Play Kratos In 'God Of War' Series

Dave Bautista In Talks To Play Kratos In Amazon’s ‘God Of War’ Series

Dave Bautista could be trading the squared circle for the Blades of Chaos.

Published on August 5, 2026
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2026 Comic-Con International: San Diego - Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Hall H Panel
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Dave Bautista may finally be stepping into one of the most fan-requested roles of his career. He is in talks to play Krartos for Amazon’s God of War series.

According to Deadline, the former WWE Champion is in talks to portray Kratos in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming live-action God of War series. If a deal is finalized, Bautista would take over the role from Ryan Hurst, who voiced and performed the motion capture for the iconic Spartan in God of War Ragnarök. Amazon has not officially confirmed the casting, but the report has already sparked excitement among longtime fans who have spent years campaigning for Bautista to wield the Blades of Chaos.

The casting speculation comes as Amazon continues to build one of its most ambitious video game adaptations to date. Ronald D. Moore, best known for his work on Battlestar GalacticaOutlander, and For All Mankind, is serving as showrunner after joining the project earlier this year.

Bautista has never been shy about wanting to play Kratos. The actor and former wrestling superstar has openly embraced fan casting over the years, with many pointing to his imposing physique, intense screen presence, and dramatic range as reasons he’d be a natural fit for the Ghost of Sparta.

The God of War franchise first debuted in 2005 and has grown into one of PlayStation’s most celebrated series. While the original games centered on Greek mythology, the critically acclaimed 2018 reboot shifted Kratos’ journey into the world of Norse mythology alongside his son, Atreus. The emotional storytelling and cinematic presentation helped redefine the franchise, with God of War Ragnarök earning widespread acclaim following its 2022 release.

Bautista has steadily expanded his Hollywood résumé since leaving WWE, starring in major franchises including Guardians of the GalaxyDuneBlade Runner 2049Knives Out spinoff Glass Onion, and Army of the Dead. He has also spoken repeatedly about pursuing more dramatic roles and distancing himself from being viewed solely as an action star.

Amazon has yet to announce an official production start date or release window for God of War, but if Bautista officially signs on, one of gaming’s most beloved protagonists could finally have the live-action casting fans have been asking for.

As always, we’ll keep you posted as more details about the highly anticipated adaptation emerge.

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