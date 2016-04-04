Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa Announce The High Road Tour Dates

Blunt buddies (or is it Paper partners?) Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are literally “hitting the high road” this summer. The multi-platinum selling rappers are embarking on “The High Road,” a hazy 33-city North American tour starting this July.

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa will spark the tour off in West Palm Beach, Fla. on July 20 and it will burn through early-September. Atlanta, Boston, Philadelphia, and New York are on the schedule. Wiz’ hometown Pittsburgh and Snoop’s origin of Los Angeles are also included. Kevin Gates, Jhene Aiko, Casey Veggies and DJ Drama will be the special guests on all of the tour dates.

“The High Road” tour is yet another link-up in a long list of collaborations between the smoked-out rappers. In 2012 they appeared together in the stoner flick Mac & Devin Go To High School and released an accompanying soundtrack that included the hit “Young, Wild & Free” featuring Bruno Mars. The tour also adds to the duos’ growing presence as weed entrepreneurs. In February, Wiz Khalifa announced his very own weed product line to co-exist with his long time partnership with RAW rolling papers. Snoop Dogg currently has his own branded weed line, “Leafs By Snoop.” Snoop Dogg’s 420 lifestyle and media brand Merry Jane is sponsoring the tour.

“The High Road” tickets will go on sale this Tuesday, April 8 via Live Nation, but fans will have access to pre-sale tickets on Tuesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific time on MerryJane.com. Get up early and be sure to cop tickets during your morning wake-and-bake session. Peep the dates below and follow the smell when it comes to your town. Sorry, Denver. Your weed may be legalized, but the show isn’t coming to Colorado. Oregon residents can rejoice, you will be getting a contact.

—

Photo: press handout