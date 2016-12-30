Kanye West Is Hitting The Gym To Relieve Stress

Like most people who feel overwhelmed by the stress in their life, Kanye West is hitting the gym to exercise the demons that have been plaguing him for weeks now.

According to TMZ, celeb trainer Don Brooks – who’s trained Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe to Instagram greatness – has taken Ye under his wing and is getting him into 2 hour training sessions which consists of resistance training, jump rope and one-on-one hoops.

It’s been a turbulent past few weeks for the Life Of Pablo artist. From having a mental breakdown to catching the ultimate backlash from the culture for meeting with president-elect p*ssy grabber Trump, West has seen his fair share of fire and rain in the past few weeks.

Truth be told the man could use some physical activities to let off some building steam. And with the fatal attraction obsession that Kanye West can develop on his new hobbies don’t be surprised if Yeezus turns into Apollo Creed come summer time.

We should also expect Kanye to drop some much sought after Training inspired Yeezy Boosts in the near future.

@kanyewest has reportedly been getting his work outs in at the gym to help with his recovery #tmz report ,yeezy hit the gym 5-6 times a week pic.twitter.com/H7fd84Pqgm — PAA QUASI 🇱🇷+🇬🇭 (@PaaQuasiBanks) December 30, 2016

—

Photo: WENN.com