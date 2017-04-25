Max B Tells Funk Flex He’s On His Way Home With New Music

Max B’s been locked up for a minute now but thanks to French Montana his name still rings bells in the rap game. Keeping the wavy rapper on the airwaves like a true friend, French got Max on the horn with Funk Master Flex.

Wavy Crockett didn’t just confirm that he was “working on” coming home sooner rather than later, but French chimed in to let Flex know that they also had some new material on the way.

“Max B, French Montana, The Weeknd, produced by Harry Fraud – droppin’ the last week of May.” Wait, how’s

Wait, how’s he recording new material? Is French gonna use an unreleased Max verse for the cut or is Max really Lucious Lyon’ing it behind bars in the booth?

Naturally, the news excited Funk Flex who promised Max a welcome home party that was guaranteed to be “f*ckin’ nuts” when he touched down in the hood.

Check out the conversation below and let us know if you’re looking forward to hearing new material from the Wavy Overlord.

—

Photo: YouTube screen cap