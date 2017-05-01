Rocko Fears Future Will Blow Money He Owes Him, Asks Judge To Escrow Tour Funds

Rocko is still trying to get $10 million from a lawsuit he filed against Future last year, fears the lavish-living rapper will blow it all before he gets it.

TMZ reports:

Future’s ex-pal and producer filed docs asking the court to force Future to put his salary from the upcoming Nobody Safe tour in escrow. Rocko claims Future is set to make upward of $5 million … and he wants some of that set aside to cover the $10 mil he’s planning to win from Future…Rocko says Future’s gonna squander his money if the court doesn’t force him to save it.

In case you were wondering, yes, you can do that.

Rocko filed a lawsuit against Future last year claiming breach of contract. Rocko says that he and Future agreed to an exclusive deal where he would record his first six albums for his label, A1. However, Rocko says when Future signed on to have his record distributed by Epic Records, he cut a side deal with the label that gave him millions of dollars in advances and left him out in the cold. Thus, he is suing Future for 25% commission from that money as well as 20% of money he’s generated from tours and sales.

Future responded with a countersuit claiming they never had an exclusive deal. He later called him a “con artist.”

No doubt, Future is about to get some serious money from the upcoming Nobody Safe tour. The tour is set to feature Migos, Tory Lanez and A$AP Ferg who is replacing the currently incarcerated Kodak Black. Young Thug, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Zoey Dollaz will be joining the show on spot dates.

Future also recently made history when the Summer Sixteen tour he co-headlined with Drake became the highest grossing tour in Hip-Hop history.

