Taylor Swift Got A Whole Ass Song Dissing Kanye West

Taylor Swift just released her latest album, Reputation, and one of the songs, “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things,” she appears to throw shade at Kanye West. The longstanding on-again, off-again feud between the pair might just be fully reignited after this missive.

Vogue breaks it down here:

Starting by describing life before someone rained on her parade, Swift sings about how “it was so nice throwing big parties/jump into the pool from the balcony.” This is a reference to her heavily Instagrammed 4th of July party last year, America’s Hiddleswift moment, which was conspicuously not repeated this year. Less than a month after, Kim had released the Snapchat evidence that Swift had known about the line, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex” (she claims that she never knew about the “bitch” lyric). A million think-pieces on whether Taylor’s girl-power positivity outlook was all a show followed, thus the snakes. “This is why we can’t have nice things, darling,” goes the chorus. “Because you break them/I had to take them away/This is why we can’t have nice things, honey/Did you think I wouldn’t hear all the things you said about me?” In this construction the nice things, are well, Taylor, in her estimation, who took herself away from the public eye and from haters who would seek to entrap her again in a snake-scenario. In verse two, she makes it clear that “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” is about burning bridges. “It was so nice being friends again/There I was giving you a second chance/But then you stabbed my back while shaking my hand,” she sings. The kicker is her explicit reference to the speakerphone call during which Kim recorded her, as Swift continues, “And therein lies the issue/Friends don’t try to trick you/Get you on the phone and mind-twist you/And so I took an ax to a mended fence.”

Knowing how Yeezy gets down, whenever he decides to finish up some tunes, this situation will surely get some manner of response.

Photo: WENN.com