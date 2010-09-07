Taylor Swift Reportedly Upset About Kanye West Apology, Says Kanye Needs To “Move On”

It seems as if Kanye West may have meant for his public apology to Country music starlet Taylor Swift to make amends for his past behavior, but it seems as if the gesture is backfiring.

According to published reports, Swift is “not happy” about West bringing up the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards incident that left her standing in embarrassment while he spoke the truth threw a drunken rant on stage and also alleges that the producer/rapper is using her name to promote his new music.

A source told Aceshowbiz.com that Taylor is “fed up” with hearing about the incident and wants Kanye to “move on”.

“Taylor is furious that Kanye keeps discussing the VMAs incident,” a source said. “She’s fed up of hearing about it and is disgusted that he has the cheek to use her name to promote his new album! Taylor has moved on from the incident and is hoping Kanye will – eventually – do the same.”

Kanye West, who took to Twitter last week to apologize about the incident once and for all, admitted publicly that he was wrong for stage crashing Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech in front of live audience.

“With new found humility … who am I to run on stage? I would never ever again in a million years do that. Sorry to let you down.”

Kanye also stated that incident, although terrible, was perpetuated mostly in part by the media sensationalism of the incident and for “getting between” him and Taylor.