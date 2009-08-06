50 Cent Set To Perform Benefit Concert at Six Flags

G-Unit frontman and founder of the G-Unity Foundation, 50 Cent, will perform a benefit concert at Six Flags’s in New Jersey. The performance is set for August 29th as part of Six Flag’s Great Adventures’ annual concert series. Coincidentally, the 29th would’ve been the late king of pop, Michael Jackson’s 50th birthday, leading some to speculate that a MJ Tribute from 50 is in the works for the performance.

That has yet to be confirmed. It has been confirmed however that proceeds from the concert will be given to his G-Unity Foundation. 50’s foundation gives grants to non-profits that serve low income and at-risk communities. LeAnn Rimes, Gym Class Heroes, Brandy and Flo Rida will also perform during the concert series. Tickets for the performance are available at Sixflags.com.