Cardi B Drops Out Of Bruno Mars Tour, Mommy Duty Calls

Cardi B won’t be going on tour with Bruno Mars this fall. The Bronx rapper made the difficult decision to drop out of the tour to take care of her newborn daughter.

Yesterday (July 26), Bardi took to Twitter to let fans know they’ll have to wait a bit to see her on stage again.

“I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. I also thought that I’d be able to bring her with me on tour, but I think I underestimated this whole mommy thing,” she wrote in a statement. “Not only am I just not ready physically, I’m not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctor’s explained it’s not healthy for her to be on the road.”

Sorry guys ,Thank you @BrunoMars for being so supportive and understanding .Your the best ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/ds9HE61i9j — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 27, 2018

Respect to Cardi for taking her duties as a mom seriously, instead of say dropping the kid off with a nanny, or Offset.

Bruno Mars was on board and tweeted his own message of support.

