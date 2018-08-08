Ray J’s Magical Hat Sparks Hilarious #RayJHatChallenge

Ray J and his former co-star (Google it) Kim Kardashian have something in common at the moment. They have both been the subject hilarious jokes on the internet in the same week.

During Monday’s (August 6th) episode of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, a viewer noticed that Ray J’s hat had a mind of its own. This season of the famed reality show is already off to the races because of Safaree and his manhood breaking up happy homes. Detective Ray J tried his best to get to the situation and as Samuels tip-toed around the answer the “One Wish” singer’s hat seemed to reflect his frustration magically changing positions on Ray J’s head.

ARE WE GOING TO IGNORE THE FACT THAT RAY J’s HAT MOVED LIKED 2,000 TIMES IN LIKE 10 SECONDS!!!! 😂😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/IcoAPmAv2q — Rawri (@Rawshaud) August 7, 2018

As usual, the internet wasted no time using the moment to show off its comedic creativity starting a new challenge called the #RayJHatChallenge that was kicked off by none other than Safaree himself.

Since his post, the challenge caught fired and these attempts at recreating the instant-classic television moment are absolutely hilarious.

How did we not see this coming 😂 they started a #RayJHatChallenge lmaoo pic.twitter.com/1ScqsxipvK — stephanie (@icylike1017) August 8, 2018

Well done folks, well done indeed. Since the challenge took off, Ray J himself chimed in on it and in an exclusive interview with TMZ blamed the moment on editing. He joked that the hat is currently in contract negotiations and could be getting a more significant role in upcoming episodes on the reality show. To see more attempts at the challenge and memes sparked from the poorly edited clip hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: VH1 / Instagram