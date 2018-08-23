Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due To Alleged Sexual Harassment Firing

Paris Dennard is a pro-Trump political analyst and an insufferable coon (is what it is). Dennard has been suspended from his CNN gig after word got out he was fired from a post at Arizona State University due to sexual assault allegations.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that pundit Paris Dennard, who also claims to serve as a member of the Donald J. Trump for President Advisory Board, was fired from his position as events director at ASU’s McCain Institute for International Leadership after multiple women came forward claiming he had sexually harassed them.

In one such instance, a recent college graduate alleged that Dennard had told her he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her while touching her neck “with his tongue” during an event.

The newspaper cited a 2014 report from ASU, in which the woman alleged that Dennard also “pretended to unzip his pants” in the graduate’s presence and tried to get her to sit on his lap. He also is accused of making “masturbatory gestures” at her.

A second woman had accused Dennard of looking at her breasts and saying “Don’t worry, I’ve already seen it” after the woman tried to adjust her blouse.

Dennard eventually got the heave-ho after the university found his conduct “unprofessional and unbecoming of a university employee, and in violation of ASU policy.”

Who’s mans is this? Oh that’s right.

Just watched former Intelligence Official Phillip Mudd become totally unglued and weird while debating wonderful @PARISDENNARD over Brennan’s Security Clearance. Dennard destroyed him but Mudd is in no mental condition to have such a Clearance. Should be REVOKED? @seanhannity — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2018

