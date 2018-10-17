Gloria Govan Scores Legal Win After Judge Denies Full Custody Of Children To Matt Barnes

In the ongoing and increasingly bitter legal battle between retired NBA player Matt Barnes and his ex-wife Gloria Govan, a judge has given the reality show actress a mild win. Barnes has been attempting to get full custody of their twin boys, but that request was denied in court.

The Blast reports:

Attorneys for Barnes were in court today and claimed that Govan has violated a restraining order that is supposed to keep her 100 yeards away from Matt or the kids, except when she has monitored visitations. Our sources say one of the violations — Barnes claims there were four — occurred last week when Gloria showed up for the kids’ football game.

To support his claim, Barnes claims to have photos of Govan with the kids at the football game in violation of the order. He also claims that Govan texted and called the kids on Sunday about the upcoming hearing, also in violation of the order.

Barnes was asking a judge to rule that Govan not be allowed to see the children until a hearing about restraining order takes place.

The judge in the matter said on Monday (Oct. 15) sided with Govan’s legal team in saying that Barnes didn’t have enough evidence to support the request. The former couple is due to meet once again this month in court.

Photo: WENN