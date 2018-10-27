Tamron Hall Getting Into Her Petty Bag Over Megyn Kelly Firing?

Tamron Hall was one of the brightest stars on the NBC News network, gaining respect in the media industry as one of the top journalists around. Since leaving the network, Hall will host her own show on ABC soon and it appeared that she might have been reveling in the firing of Blackface-loving former NBC News host, Megyn Kelly.

Page Six reports:

Tamron Hall presented Soledad O’Brien with the Community Champion Award at Harlem United, and O’Brien did not hold back.

“Tamron, you have a new talk show coming. Congrats for that,” O’Brien said. “But didn’t you used to do a show . . . The ‘Today’ show, right? And how were those ratings?” (Hall’s ratings were higher than Kelly’s in the same timeslot.)

O’Brien added, “And your feelings on blackface? Yes or no?” The audience erupted in applause and laughter while Hall appeared embarrassed, chuckling from the side of the stage. “Page Six TV” co-host Bevy Smith hosted the event.

Meanwhile, Hall reunited with her former “Today’s Take” co-host Al Roker at his “Waitress” performance after news broke that Kelly was exiting NBC.

The outlet was careful to add that Hall just happened to attend Roker’s Broadway show coincidentally on the day Kelly was let go. Still, how’s that for timing?

Photo: Getty