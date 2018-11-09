Nike Is King In The Sneaker Resale Department Per eBay Shopping Report

The sneaker resale industry is showing no signs of slowing down according to eBay’s 2018 Shopping Report revealed today and highlights trends on the e-commerce site.

Thanks to Virgil Abloh’s OFF-WHITE collaborations and Air Jordan sneakers, Nike didn’t suffer an off year.

eBay reports that in 2018 more than 40,000 pairs of sneakers are sold each day on its site with Nike and Adidas being the most popular brands being searched for by potential customers. Air Jordan moved over half a million sneakers on the site despite concerns of oversaturation in the sneaker market.

The report also revealed that a pair of Air Jordan Kobe PE sold for $20,000 on the site this year and that Virgil Abloh’s OFF-WHITE Nike Collaborations sold 38,500 pairs of sneakers on the site. Oh and as far as streetwear brands are concerned, Champion and Supreme racked up 30,000 searches a day.

Per eBay:

Most Popular: Nike and Adidas continue to lead the pack, with top styles driving sales of collectible sneakers in the tens of thousands. In fact, half a million Air Jordans were sold this year alone – that’s one pair every minute.

Grails of the Year: Taking the spot for most sought-after style this year was the Nike Air Max 1/97 Sean Wotherspoon. The most expensive pair sold in 2018 is the Nike Air Jordan Kobe PE, purchased for $20,000 – a player’s exclusive from 2002 in Kobe’s size.

Brand Love Wins: There was a 76% increase in eBay sales of Champion sweatshirts in the last 90 days, and collab-favorite Supreme racked up 30,000 searches per day.

Who said the sneaker resale game was looking shaky? It seems quite profitable according to those numbers.

—

Photo: Claudio Lavenia / Getty