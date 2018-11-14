Black Woman Details Attack By White Man On NYC Subway

A Black New York subway passenger shared details of an alleged vicious attack by a white man last Friday. In her account, the 57-year-old aide says that the man called her “Black b*tch” ahead of stabbing her, the injury which later collapsed her lung.

New York Post reports:

I didn’t know I was stabbed and my lung was collapsed,” Ann Marie Washington, 57, said by phone from Kings County Hospital. When she got home and tried to lay down, “I got up and felt I wanted to vomit. [Then] I see blood on my pillow.”

The home health aide’s harrowing Friday night began around 7:30 p.m., when she got off the Q train at the Church Avenue stop on her way home from work.

“It’s still fresh in my mind. … I’m walking off the platform and saw a white guy — well-groomed — standing,” she said. “As I pass him, I feel blows on the back of me.”

Washington — who told cops that she’d heard her assailant yell, “Black bitch!” right before the attack — crumpled to the ground as the suspect hopped onto a southbound Q train departing the Flatbush station.

NYPD‘s Hate Crime Task Force is said to be looking the case.

Photo: Getty