Rapping Lyrics While Black: Cops Called Over Jay-Z’s “99 Problems,” Neighbor Suspected Domestic Violence

In yet another episode of Living While Black in America, a Tennessee man had the cops called him for probably the zaniest reason to crop up in these type of events. Davon Eddington was at his Spring Hill home having a friendly basketball debate on the phone and recited Jay-Z‘s “99 Problems” hook which a neighbor took as a hint to suspect domestic violence at the home.

Davon Eddington tells TMZ … he was in his backyard last week in Spring Hill, Tennessee drinking a beer and talking to his brother on the phone about LeBron James and the Lakers. Davon’s brother called him a bandwagon Lakers fan … to which Davon replied, “I got 99 problems, but a bitch ain’t one.”

A neighbor, apparently overhearing the conversation, misinterpreted the lyric and told cops he thinks Davon’s beating his fiancee — who, BTW, was upstairs taking a bath.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, cops raced to Davon’s home after the caller told them he heard Davon say he had “99 problems and this bitch ain’t one.”

Davon says cops ultimately got to his house and onto his property with guns drawn before they realized it was a total misunderstanding, to say the least.

Check out Davon Eddington explain the situation below. And oh yeah, the cops apologized but what about the neighbor?

