‘Luke Cage’ Exec Producer Cheo Hodari Coker Secures Deal With Amazon

Cheo Hodari Coker, the executive producer for Marvel’s Luke Cage, might have been shorted an opportunity to continue the story of Harlem’s Hero but he’s on to collecting bigger bags. It was recently announced that Coker’s production company just signed an exclusive deal with Amazon and will be headquartered in the Pacific Northwest.

Deadline reports:

In a stealth and strategic move in the television talent wars, the House of Bezos has signed now ex-Cage showrunner Coker and his new Fighting 99th Entertainment shingle to an overall deal to develop and produce new series. The finances of the agreement were kept under lock, but the deal is for three years, I’ve learned.

The arrangement will also see Coker based primarily out of his adopted hometown of Seattle. The Emerald City is, of course, also home to Amazon’s main HQ.

“Amazon is the future, and their bespoke, specific approach to building groundbreaking shows offers an amazing opportunity, one that I’m incredibly thankful for,” Coker, the former music journalist and Notorious scribe, said today of the deal. “I can’t think of a better place to launch the first shows developed under my Seattle-based Fighting 99th Entertainment banner, and am excited for people to see what we have in store.”

Amazon had the pre-Christmas love too.

“We’re very excited to welcome Cheo to the Amazon Studios family,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of Television at Amazon Studios. “From Notorious to Luke Cage, Cheo is a provocative, revolutionary storyteller, and we’re happy he’ll be creating those kinds of bold new series exclusively for Prime Video.”

Big congrats to Cheo Hodari Coker and the Fighting 99th Entertainment team!

