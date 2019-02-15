‘NBA Live 19’ Gets An All-Star Edition Update, Will Feature New Modes & Content

NBA Live 19 isn’t making the noise that NBA 2K19 is, but it quietly is a solid entry into the famed EA Sports basketball video game franchise. Now available, the game gets a boost with an All-Star Edition update that adds new game modes as well as some cosmetic goodies.

The All-Star edition of NBA Live 19 comes right on time as the NBA gears up to celebrate its superstars at its upcoming All-Star Game festivities down in Charlotte. Available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, players will get plenty of new in-game content such as five All-Star Team Packs, All-Star gear for your created player, and All-Star Court Battle players to use against other players who try to take your court or take over theirs.

There will also be a new “Versus” mode that will allow players to compete in weekly events where you can take on athletes, celebrities and streamers like YG, FIlayyy, Tristan Jass, Marcelas Howard and more giving you the opportunity to recruit them to your squad if you beat them.

The All-Star content is free to NBA Live 19 owners and will be available for purchase up until March 22. The new packaging for the game features Houston Rocket scoring machine James Harden and the trash talking 76er big man Joel Embiid on the cover.

If you haven’t jumped on the NBA Live 19 train now would be the perfect time to do so. You can watch James Harden learn from And1 street legends the Bone Collector and The Professor in the video below.

Photo: EA Sports