Disney CEO Bob Iger Reveals ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Coming To Disney+ This December

Avengers: Endgame is still in theaters Hulk smashing box office numbers but if your eager to know when you can relive the epic time heist in the comfort of your home mark your calendars cause we have a date. Disney CEO, Bob Iger spilled the beans revealing the Marvel film will arrive on its forthcoming Disney+ streaming service exclusively December 11.

Sign us the hell up immediately.

The announcement came as part of Disney’s quarterly earnings report. Speaking on the success of the film Iger stated the company is “very pleased with our Q2 results and thrilled with the record-breaking success of Endgame.” The film’s impressive $2 billion at the box office helped it easily earn the title of the second highest grossing film in history. It’s currently sneaking up on Disney’s other property, the James Cameron directed film Avatar.

Endgame also managed to smoke Avatar’s long-standing record of reaching the $2 billion mark in 47 days by accomplishing the feat in just 2 weeks after its theatrical release. Disney+ is now the focus of the house of the mouse, and it looks like it will be a force when it launches thanks to a strong lineup of original content. For only $6.99 a month subscribers can look forward to more Marvel goodies with series following Loki, Hawkeye, WandaVision and Falcon and Winter Soldier.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now, if you have seen it already, go again because yes it is that damn good. You might have missed something you didn’t see the first go around.

—

Photo: Marvel / Disney