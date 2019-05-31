Vampire Edward aka Robert Pattinson Is The New Batman

It’s official. Twilight actor Robert Pattinson has been confirmed to portray Batman in the forthcoming The Batman film.

Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has come to terms with Pattinson portraying the Dark Knight.

The man probably best known for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight series will don the cowl for at least three films, with the first to be released next year and directed by Matt Reeves.

Reportedly the role came down to Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult, but Reeves preferred the former.

The spot became available after Ben Affleck fell back from directing The Batman and decided to end his portrayal of Batman. To his credit, he did an admirable job in Batman vs Superman and Justice League—and a cameo in Suicide Squad—despite the suspect scripts.

Considering Pattinson will be a younger Batman, this sounds like a reboot. Good luck with that, just saying.