CLOSE
HomeNews

Vampire Edward aka Robert Pattinson Is The New Batman

Fresh blood is donning the cowl of the Caped Crusader.

Leave a comment
HFPA & Participant Media Honour Help Refugees' Arrivals - The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: George Pimentel / Getty

It’s official. Twilight actor Robert Pattinson has been confirmed to portray Batman in the forthcoming The Batman film.

Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has come to terms with Pattinson portraying the Dark Knight.

The man probably best known for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight series will don the cowl for at least three films, with the first to be released next year and directed by Matt Reeves.

Reportedly the role came down to Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult, but Reeves preferred the former.

The spot became available after Ben Affleck fell back from directing The Batman and decided to end his portrayal of Batman. To his credit, he did an admirable job in Batman vs Superman and Justice League—and a cameo in Suicide Squad—despite the suspect scripts.

Considering Pattinson will be a younger Batman, this sounds like a reboot. Good luck with that, just saying.

Robert Pattinson , The Batman , warner bros

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren seen...
Charlamagne Tha God Fries Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Calls Her “Original Rachel Dolezal”
05.31.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close