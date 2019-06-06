Side-Eye On Deck: Beyoncé Seemed Annoyed When Wife of Warriors Chatted Up Jay-Z

Last night (June 5) was game 3 of the hella exciting NBA Finals between The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors and while the King of The North might’ve decided not to make the trip to the west coast, the King and Queen of Hip-Hop & R&B did as Jay-Z and Beyoncé sat courtside at The Oracle to take in the event.

And as exciting as their presence was for fans of the game, eagle eyed onlookers noticed how the hardest working woman in show business gave the side-eye to the wife, Nicole Curran, of the Warriors owner.

TMZ is reporting how the Beyhive came for Curran after she seemed to try to converse with her hubby Hova over an annoyed looking Queen Bey.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are courtside for Game 3 😎 pic.twitter.com/6mmJuN8Odn — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2019

After the clip went viral, Nicole was CRUSHED on social media by the Beyhive — so she posted a pic essentially telling everyone to chill out.

Meanwhile, Twitter is going crazy over the incident …

@KaraRBrown — “I would leave the earth if Beyonce looked this ready to smack me”

@Cyn_Santana — “How you hover over Beyoncé like that is she crazy???”

@NiaNRiley — “Who’s the bitch annoying Beyoncé?!”

@KingJosiah54 — “Beyonce: ‘This Becky with the good hair bout to get her wig split'”

@Quotemeorelse — “I swear Beyonce looked like she was bout to snatch a bitch up during #game3.”

Yeah, Beyoncé ain’t look to happy about another Becky with the good hair trying to get familiar with her man. It even seems like something was done about it.

While we doubt this means that owner Joe Lacob will deny them court side seats ever again, we’re sure his wifey is feeling a ways thanks to the ass-cutting she’s getting on social media for her seemingly rubbing Beyoncé the wrong way.

A word to the wise, if you’re going to try to have a conversation with Jigga you might want to ask his queen for permission if she’s sitting in-between the both of you. Just sayin.’