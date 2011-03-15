Feuding With 50 Cent: The Rappers That Have Crossed Paths With Curtis

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has never shied away from controversy.

Since breaking into the industry with the name-dropping street classic, “How To Rob,” 50 has been stirring up trouble with records, interviews and public feuds involving numerous emcees.

He battled death and won after surviving nine gunshots, then began a meteoric rise that turned the “mixtape” into industry standard. Let’s take a look at some of the artists he’s beefed with, battled, and pissed off. Some wars he won, others he lost, a few didn’t have a clear victor but the constant outcome is that Curtis continues to rattle nerves and express his opinion without fear of consequence. This is 50.

