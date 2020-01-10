CLOSE
Luxury Drip: Frank Ocean Stars In Prada’s Summer 2020 Campaign [Video]

Frank Ocean has once again taken his talents to the fashion game. He is now the face for one of the coveted brands in the world.

As spotted on Complex the Long Beach, California native has partnered up with Prada to bring their upcoming drop to life. The “Thinkin Bout You” singer is playing the lead role in their upcoming menswear collection for the spring / summer 2020 season. This campaign blends both color and black and white photography in an effort to capture the different tones the pieces deliver.

The luxury fashion house made the formal announcement on their social media channels. “The #PradaSS20 Men’s campaign is a playful metaphor for a confident embracing of the indefinability of #PRADA itself.”

Some fun with acronyms is also had as the Italian company uses their brand letters to convey even more feeling from the looks. In a follow-up Instagram posts Prada stands for “Potential Romance Always Deserves Attention”.

The Prada spring summer 2020 collection will be available at retail locations and online starting in April. You can see more from Ocean below.

