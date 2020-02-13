Stripper Who Fell Off 15′ Pole Announces Retirement

“I’m going to be okay,” she said. “It’s just a really humbling experience to just be alive.”

After the terrifying clip went viral, a GoFundMe page was launched to assist in funding her recovery shined the light on a broader reality that strip club dancers often treated as “contractors” without rights to workers’ compensation, health-care benefits and other protections afforded to employees. According to the Washington Post, the friend behind the fundraiser revealed that the strip club that employed Sky would not cover her medical costs fo her injuries due to the incident putting her out of work for “an extended period of the time.” Eric Langan, the CEO of RCI Hospitality Holding Inc., which owns XTC Cabaret in Dallas, told TMZ states that strip clubs are not liable for dancers injuries because they create and choreograph their own routines before noting that he did not tell her to climb the pole and the club has no plans to remove them; but Langan says they are planning to help Sky financially as she recovers. As Sky’s injuries draw attention online, the aspiring beautician has assured people that she is recovering. On Monday, she posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed, eyes closed and giving a thumbs-up: Her jaw was wired shut, she said, but the surgery had gone well.

“It has been a very long day. My surgery went well. My jaw is currently wired shut so please refrain from calling me as of right now and bare with me on replies because my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up,” Genea Sky wrote. “Everyone’s love & kind words have not gone unnoticed whatsoever and it means so much to me that all of you have blessed me and uplifted me in so many ways. I am overwhelmed in the best way by all the support. I was really nervous as this all started blowing up because people are cruel and this is a very sensitive time for me. But I never imagined so many people would stand behind me in a situation like this and that has outweighed all the negativity by far. I am beyond grateful for you all. I am in a tremendous amount of pain but i am ready for this road to recovery so I can get back to my life. I will continue to update everyone over the course of my recovery but thank you once again for EVERYTHING 🙏🏽“