Comedian Jon Stewart Defends Common’s Performance At The White House [Video]

Daily Show: Tone Def Poetry Jam
The host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, Jon Stewart takes aim at Fox News and other media outlets for targeting Chicago rapper, Common as a misogynist who threatened law enforcement in a 2007 lyric.
Jon points out the attacks made on Common and he highlights the fact that the media may not be in the know about who Common really is.
Jon states sarcastically, “For the guy from The GAP ads? The guy from the Queen Latifah ‘rom com’? Elmo’s friend? That’s your misogynistic, ‘copicidal,’ Black supremacist?”
Stewart also shows a clip where Foxnews.com praised the rapper as conscious while their television program announced the birthday of former “Cop Killer” songwriter, Ice-T.
Peep the hilarious monologue.
