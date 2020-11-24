HHW Gaming: Latest ‘Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate’ Skin Pack Pays Homage To 1995 Classic Film

Now, this is how you pay homage to arguably one of the best films based on a video game.

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate brings the iconic fighting game to the world of next-generation gaming, and what better way to celebrate than with some new skins. These aren’t just ordinary skins either. These actually might be the best character skins the folks at NetherRealm Studios have ever dropped since Mortal Kombat 11 launched back in 2019.

Today (Nov.24), WB Games and NetherRealm Studios announced a new skin pack that will see Lord Raiden, Sonya Blade, and Johnny Cage don their looks from the classic 1995 Mortal Kombat film. What makes this announcement even sweeter is the fact that the film’s main stars Christopher Lambert as (Protector of Earthrealm Raiden), Linden Ashby as (Hollywood Kombatant Johnny Cage) and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras as (Island Bound Sonya Blade) provided their voices and likeness to make this moment happen.

Shang Tsung, who played by Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa in the film, was used to bring the iconic character back to Mortal Kombat 11 as part of the first round of added characters last year. We are happy to see he is rocking his fits from the film in the reveal trailer for the latest skin pack. We are not sure if Lui Kang, who was played by Robin Shou, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, will get their costumes from the movie. Kano, who gets his ass handed to him by Sonya in the announcement trailer, does not sport his look from the film.

We really hope that Raiden says his classic “I don’t think so” line from the film. The Klassic MK Movie Skin Pack is available right now for $5.99. You can watch the announcement trailer below.

—

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios