Extra Life: Walmart’s PS5 & Xbox Series S|X Restock Goes Live Tonight

Rejoice gamers, if you’re looking for a PS5 or Xbox Series X, Walmart just dropped the extra life you have been looking for to complete your mission.

We already know for Black Friday week (yes, this is a thing) the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 All-Digital version, and Xbox Series S|X will be back in stock on or around Black Friday (Nov.27). Thanks to Walmart, your first chance to cop one of the next-gen consoles will happen tonight.

According to Walmart’s website, the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X will be available starting at 6 pm PST (9 pm EST) when these links go live.

Unfortunately, Walmart revealing the time when its restock goes live, gives scalpers time to prime up their bots to get ready also. To help your chances, you should make sure you have an account with Walmart with your payment information uploaded, so when you proceed to checkout, you will give yourself a greater chance to purchase whatever console you selected into your cart.

Like previous Walmart restocks, we expect an influx of traffic to the website will cause it to crash or freeze, so be prepared for that happen as well but don’t let it deter you. Keep in mind, if you do not get a PS5 or Xbox Series X tonight, there will be plenty of other opportunities leading up to Black Friday, so stay vigilant.

Good luck.

—

Photo: Microsoft / Sony