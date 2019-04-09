Budweiser Drops Tear Jerking Tribute To Dwyane Wade, Twitter In Glorious Shambles

Budweiser just saluted the retirement of Dwyane Wade in the most glorious way possible. While the future NBA legend has been trading jerseys with fellow star all season, in a special spot titled This Bud’s For 3, Wade gets surprised by five peoples who lives he indelibly impacted.

The tear-inducing film features special surprises that include his mom Jolinda Wade and Andrea Oliver, the sister of Joaquin Oliver, a Parkland shooting victim who was a big D. Wade fan.

In the film, they recount how Wade impacted their lives, but instead of jersey’s they blessed him with items like a blazer worn on a first interivew, the cap and gown worn to a college graduation made possible by his scholarship or the jersey Joaquin Oliver won while winning a State Championship. It’s a small but touching summation of all the greatness Wade has done off the court.

If the film doesn’t make your eyes itch even a little, you may have a darkness about you that should be worked out in therapy. Watch below as well as the Twitter reactions to the incredible film. Dwyane Wade’s last NBA home game is tonight, and the four-minute film will air in the American Airlines Arena before tip off and during halftime.

—

Photo: Budweiser