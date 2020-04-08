Creflo Dollar’s Name Flipped To Credulous Dollar Kicks Off Slightly Racist Twitter Trolling

Creflo Dollar might not be the shadiest of celebrity evangelists in the game, but his brand of “prosperity gospel” has raised an eyebrow or two. The famed Georgia church leader had a flipped version of his name, Credulous Dollar, trending on Twitter this morning after a user alleged he and others in his field are rolling in the dough yet haven’t donated anything to coronavirus efforts on the ground.

A tweet from Twitter user @stonecole2050 made the following charge:

Kenneth Copeland $760M

Pat Robertson $100M

Benny Hinn $60M

Joel Osteen $40M

Credulous Dollar $27M

Rick Warren $25M

Franklin Graham $25M

T.D. Jakes $18M

Joyce Meyer $8M

Total: $1.06 Billion

Total donated to COVID-19 assistance $0.00

While it isn’t exactly known, or at least widely reported, what the aforementioned church leaders have donated to combat the COVID-19 spread, Dollar’s name seemed to attract the most attention although he isn’t nearly the top moneymaker on the list if the numbers hold true.

Sadly, some folks are failing at Google searching and actually thinking that the misspelled version of Dollar’s first name is correct. It should be noted that some of those replies and barbs aimed at Dollar are coming from white, older users who, not surprisingly, haven’t aimed any of that smoke to the white men on that list.

Most of the reactions have been aimed at Dollar and his past spending on lavish goods and some replies teetered on the edge of being a little racist. For fairness, we’re going to include a mix of replies and allow readers to make their own judgment calls.

— Stone (@stonecold2050) April 8, 2020

