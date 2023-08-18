Drake Debuts Thugnificent Hairstyle, Social Media Plats On The Jokes

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

At this point, Drake is trolling us all. The 6 God debuted a hairstyle similar to the one worn by legendary, and fictional, rapper Thugnificent in The Boondocks.

The jokes truly write themselves. Drake was photographed (he also showed off his do on social media) at a workout that included NBA stars Kevin Durant and Trae Young. But while Drizzy continues to amaze with his deft at being buddies with talented ballplayers, it was his hair that may have been getting the most attention.

There’s Drake sporting his mane parted down the middle with pink clips holding the bunes in place. We’re not going to dabble in any homophobia because it’s 2023, and dude’s body list is brolic anyway. But we are going to document that jokes and slander for Drizzy yet again sporting a flagrant hairstyle, with a Fubu tee no less, though.

And the Thugnificent steez is just uncanny.

We’re just the messenger, peep some of the best reactions in the gallery.