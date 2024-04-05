Shook Ones: 4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles The East Coast, New Yorkers Are Understandably Shaken

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

No, you were not bugging; that was an earthquake you felt this morning.



According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the East Coast was seriously shaking this morning after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake centered near Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, 40 miles west of New York City.

It was the largest in the area since 1973, local news affiliate ABC7NY reports.

Per CBS News, the earthquake hit around approximately 10:20 a.m.

The website reports there are no signs of damage.

The quake could be felt throughout the entire tri-state area, from Philadelphia and as far as Baltimore. The immediate reactions of buildings shaking began pouring in from New Jersey, New York, and Long Island.

This quake is not the first to rattle the East Coast and New York. However, the last earthquake of that magnitude felt in New York City was in 1887, when a 5.0-magnitude quake rocked the city.

“A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York. My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Our preliminary reports do not indicate major life safety or infrastructure issues from the earthquake. We are performing thorough inspections of critical areas,” NYC Mayor Eric Adams said on X, while also giving guidance in case of aftershocks.

New Yorkers Are Shook

As expected, New Yorkers are still reacting to the 4.8 earthquake on social media, which is extremely rare on the East Coast.

As expected, there is plenty of shock from New Yorkers, who are not about the earthquake life like those on the West Coast, but with folks on X, no one takes anything seriously cause there is humor involved.

Lol, we can’t front, that’s very arrucate.

