iRobot Trends After The Movies Creator Called Out Elon Musk
‘I, Robot’ Director Calls Out Elon Musk For Ripping Off His Movie: “Can I Have My Designs Back”
Elon Musk gets plenty of praise for his “technical prowess,” but one person, Alex Proyas, doesn’t share those sentiments. Last week in Burbank, California, the Tesla Chief and terrible owner of X, formerly Twitter, unveiled his company’s new Optimus robots and self-driving vehicles at an event interestingly titled “We Robot.” Like many on X, Alex Proyas, the director of the 2004 blockbuster film I Robot, believed Musk jacked the designs from his movie.
“Hey Elon,” Proyas wrote on X, “Can I have my designs back, please?” The message was accompanied by a series of stills from the film, side-by-side with photos of Musk’s latest designs. Musk, who doesn’t hesitate to respond when he’s called on his platform, has yet to respond to Proyas’ claims, but that didn’t stop his delusional fans from putting on their capes to defend the billionaire. “Be honored. What you did with CGI and a green screen, @elonmusk did in reality,” one person wrote in response to Proyas’ claims. Another glazer wrote, “you feel you inspired the future yet you’re trying to dunk on the person who made it a reality.” This was not the first time Musk had shown off the Optimus robot; it debuted in 2022, the same year he reluctantly bought Twitter for $44 billion before stupidly renaming it to X. Musk’s reputation as the real-life Tony Stark has since taken a well-deserved hit, and now he has become “Dark MAGA,” whatever that means. Word on the tech streets is that humans partly controlled the robots at “We Work.” Following the event, Tesla stock took a hit, dropping by nearly 9%. Welp. You can hit the gallery below for more reactions.
