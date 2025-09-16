Subscribe
beyonce

JAY-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Sitting Next To Jared Kushner & Ivanka Trump At REFORM Alliance Charity Event Sparks Outrage

Published on September 16, 2025

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Accused of Being Secret MAGA Supporters

Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty / JAY-Z / Beyoncé

The internet was not happy to hear the Carters were seated at the same table as Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, while at JAY-Z’s star-studded charity gala in Atlantic City, NJ.

All of the stars and two grifters were out to attend the REFORM Alliance’s second Casino Night and Gala hosted by HOV, Michael Rubin, and Meek Mill, which was put on to raise money for criminal justice reform.

While news of such star power and money being under one roof is enough to get people talking, it’s a report from Page Six claiming that JAY-Z and Beyoncé shared a table with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner that has some folks on X attacking the rapper and singer, accusing them of canoodling with the MAGA loyalist, and even calling them wealthy hypocrites.

The Carters have been both critical of Orange Mussolini in the past, with both JAY-Z and Beyoncé speaking out against Trump in 2016 in support of Hillary Clinton.

Beyoncé also showed support for former Vice President Kamala Harris during her unfortunately unsuccessful attempt to become the 47th President of the United States, making an appearance at her rally in Houston, where she delivered a powerful message to those in attendance and even let VP Harris use her song “Freedom” as a campaign theme song.

Folks Who Have Been Waiting To Get At Beyoncé & JAY-Z Are Seizing This Moment

The couple has yet to respond to the criticism surrounding their seating arrangement in the wake of the online criticism they are being showered with.

“Not to quote again but holy fuck lmfao they’re really trying to defend this shit. “she couldn’t choose where she sits” yeah and suddenly she can’t refuse to sit there or fucking move. bare minimum. her and the genocidal groomer believe in this shit give it up,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

Other criticism ridiculously accuses Beyoncé of secretly being MAGA, and that her most recent tour was her soft launch for her to be at tables with MAGA conservatives.

“This is essentially wraps up what her entire Cowboy Carter era was. Sis was touting that flag to sit at tables with MAGA conservatives but telling her diahard stans it about “reclaiming America,” another post on X read.

The Night Was A Success

Regardless, the night, which also saw other celebrities like Travis Scott, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, Quavo, Emma Roberts, Micah Parsons, and Odell Beckham Jr. in attendance, was a success.

Revolt reports that the night raised about $20 million, and it was generated from auction items like a George Condo painting ($3.4 million), a golf outing with Tom Brady at Michael Jordan’s Grove XXIII club ($1.8 million), and a private Megan Thee Stallion concert ($600,000).

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

