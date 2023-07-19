HHW Gaming: Kith & Arcade1Up’s Collaboration Is Gonna Take You For A Ride

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

KITH always comes through with fire collaborations. This latest one with Arcade1up, which makes arcade home cabinets with your favorite retro video games, will take you for a ride, wink, wink.

Wednesday, Arcade1Up announced its latest partnership with Marvel and KITH to celebrate the 60th anniversary of our favorite superhero team, The X-Men.

Beginning July 24, you can get a one-of-kind KITH edition of an Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade machine to add nerdy flavor to your crib.

The machine is 60.7″ tall by 19.75″ wide and features exclusive co-branded Marvel | KITH for X-Men artwork. When you turn on the arcade machine, players will be greeted by custom gameplay animation featuring KITH’s and the X-Men’s iconic branding.

For retro enthusiasts, the cabinet stays true to its classic design with a modern touch. The machine also includes Wi-Fi capability for live online play, a light-up marquee, a headphone jack, and more.

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is not the only video game loaded on the machine. Owners of the Kith for Arcade1Up machine can also play other classic games featuring the X-Men, like, Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the ATOM, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems.

A Special Pop-Up Shop Is Going Down At San Diego Comic-Con

If you’re heading to San Diego Comic-Con, look out for a KITH and Marvel special pop-up where you can shop the assortment at the Marvel booth from July 19 to July 23.

KITH is hosting a special tournament from July 20 to July 23 using the Arcade1Up machines, where players will compete in X-Men: Children of The Atom.

Marvel | KITH for Arcade 1UP Marvel vs. Capcom 2 will release on Monday, July 24, at 11 AM EST on KITH.com & the KITH App.

The entire Marvel | KITH for X-Men 60th Anniversary Collection will release globally on Friday, July 28, at all Kith stores, 11 AM CET on EU.Kith.com, 11 AM EST on Kith.com & the Kith App.

For more photos of the arcade machine, hit the gallery below.

—

Photo: Arcade1Up / KITH / Marvel