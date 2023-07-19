HHW Gaming: Kith & Arcade1Up’s Collaboration Is Gonna Take You For A Ride

KITH always comes through with fire collaborations. This latest one with Arcade1up, which makes arcade home cabinets with your favorite retro video games, will take you for a ride, wink, wink.
Wednesday, Arcade1Up announced its latest partnership with Marvel and KITH to celebrate the 60th anniversary of our favorite superhero team, The X-Men.
Beginning July 24, you can get a one-of-kind KITH edition of an Arcade1Up Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade machine to add nerdy flavor to your crib.
The machine is 60.7″ tall by 19.75″ wide and features exclusive co-branded Marvel | KITH for X-Men artwork. When you turn on the arcade machine, players will be greeted by custom gameplay animation featuring KITH’s and the X-Men’s iconic branding.
For retro enthusiasts, the cabinet stays true to its classic design with a modern touch. The machine also includes Wi-Fi capability for live online play, a light-up marquee, a headphone jack, and more.
Marvel vs. Capcom 2 is not the only video game loaded on the machine. Owners of the Kith for Arcade1Up machine can also play other classic games featuring the X-Men, like, Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the ATOM, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems.
A Special Pop-Up Shop Is Going Down At San Diego Comic-Con
If you’re heading to San Diego Comic-Con, look out for a KITH and Marvel special pop-up where you can shop the assortment at the Marvel booth from July 19 to July 23.
KITH is hosting a special tournament from July 20 to July 23 using the Arcade1Up machines, where players will compete in X-Men: Children of The Atom.
Marvel | KITH for Arcade 1UP Marvel vs. Capcom 2 will release on Monday, July 24, at 11 AM EST on KITH.com & the KITH App.
The entire Marvel | KITH for X-Men 60th Anniversary Collection will release globally on Friday, July 28, at all Kith stores, 11 AM CET on EU.Kith.com, 11 AM EST on Kith.com & the Kith App.
For more photos of the arcade machine, hit the gallery below.
Photo: Arcade1Up / KITH / Marvel
1. Kith For Arcade1UpSource:KITH
Kith For Arcade1Up kith,x-men,arcade1up,marvel vs. capcom 2
2. Kith For Arcade1UpSource:KITH
Kith For Arcade1Up kith,x-men,arcade1up,marvel vs. capcom 2
3. Kith For Arcade1UpSource:KITH
Kith For Arcade1Up kith,x-men,arcade1up,marvel vs. capcom 2
4. Kith For Arcade1UpSource:KITH
Kith For Arcade1Up kith,x-men,arcade1up,marvel vs. capcom 2
5. Kith For Arcade1UpSource:KITH
Kith For Arcade1Up kith,x-men,arcade1up,marvel vs. capcom 2
6. Kith For Arcade1UpSource:KITH
Kith For Arcade1Up kith,x-men,arcade1up,marvel vs. capcom 2
7. Kith For Arcade1UpSource:KITH
Kith For Arcade1Up kith,x-men,arcade1up,marvel vs. capcom 2
8. Kith For Arcade1UpSource:KITH
Kith For Arcade1Up kith,x-men,arcade1up,marvel vs. capcom 2
9. Kith For Arcade1UpSource:KITH
Kith For Arcade1Up kith,x-men,arcade1up,marvel vs. capcom 2
10. Kith For Arcade1UpSource:KITH
Kith For Arcade1Up kith,x-men,arcade1up,marvel vs. capcom 2
