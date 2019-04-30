Legends Honor Legend: John Singleton Remembered By Hollywood & Hip-Hop Stars

John Singleton passed away on April 29, after suffering a stroke over a week ago that left him in a coma. Hollywood and Hip-Hop stars have been taking to social media to memorialize and remember the game-changing film director.

Much more than just the direct of Boyz N the Hood, Singleton’s credits include Higher Learning and Poetic Justice, and directing Michael Jackson’s epic, star-studded “Remember The Time” video.

Even before Singleton’s family announced they made the decision to remove him from life support, stars like Shondra Rhimes were bigging up the director for the support he provided, both little and small.

“YOU saw in me what I did not see in myself!!! YOU taught me about the power of my eyes!!! MY GOD MY GOD!!!,” wrote Taraji P. Henson who worked with Singleton on Baby Boy.

Not only did Hip-Hop fans love his films, Singleton employed its heroes—see: Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Tupac Shakur, etc.

See more John Singleton tributes from stars like Tyrese, Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, Samuel L Jackson, Chance The Rapper and more below.