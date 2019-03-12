Kimbella Is Knocked Up, Rich Fronts On Mariahlynn’s Love, Where’s Safaree? & More #LHHReunion Moments

It’s Love & Hip Hop Reunion time, so you know what that means? The cast members reunite one more time rocking their most ridiculous gowns and suits to recap and reopen the wounds they endured during the season and fill us in on what’s happening in their lives since taping stopped.

The show opens up with the cast and crew wondering where Safaree is? We all know why he is feeling some sort of way about his fellow LHHNY castmates. But the show must go on, and here we go.

Kimbella has been on cloud nine all season long since her longtime boyfriend now husband Juelz Santana finally decided to put a ring on it only after losing teeth and being sentenced to jail. She wasted no time announcing that she and Santana are expecting another child trying her best to recreate Beyoncé’s major pregnancy announcement from 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. She failed epically by the way, and Yandy was not feeling it all, but congrats sis.

Congrats to Kim and Juelz who will be parents AGAIN! #LHHNY #LHHREUNION pic.twitter.com/NetzELV02d — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) March 12, 2019

Speaking of Yandy, she finally got the apology she so deserved from Kimbella after they recapped the expecting mother hating on her former friend saying she only took Infinity in her home for clout. After watching the clip, Yandy was furious all over again and rightfully so and called out Kimbella.

They hashed this out in Costa Rica… So should Yandy still be mad? #LHHNY #LHHREUNION pic.twitter.com/4yEHuObnet — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) March 12, 2019

The two went back and forth a bit, but finally, Kimbella got chippy for no reason but ultimately decided to put on her big girl panties and apologized for a second time. We shall see how long this truce will last though.

Yandy finally got Kimbella to give her a SECOND apology… Would you apologize for the same thing twice? #LHHNY #LHHREUNION pic.twitter.com/EATL1Ij2m0 — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) March 12, 2019

We didn’t see a lot of Sidney Starr down the stretch of the season, but she made sure her presence was felt this season. On her struggle quest to be a Transgendered Hip-Hop superstar she admits she did learn a lot from Rich Dollaz, Nya Lee. Mariahlynn and Jaquae. That remains to be seen, also except for Mariahlynn and Jonathan they were all hard on the newest cast member during her appearances. Hip-Hop veteran Remy Ma decided to give Starr some advice telling her to “tone down” her personality, but we know she isn’t the most ridiculous cast member on the show.

Do y'all agree with Remy's advice or do you think Jonathan had a point? #LHHNY #LHHREUNION pic.twitter.com/ai064ECoSO — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) March 12, 2019

Speaking of Rich, some serious tea was spilled about his love life during part one of the reunion. Mariahlynn opens up to the world that she is madly in love with Dollaz and that she was pregnant by LHHNY OG and wants to have his children in the future. She wants Rich to recognize her unwavering love for him but instead he feels put on the spot and walks off the stage leaving poor Mariahlynn with egg on her face.

Yoooo… Mariah put her whole heart on the line and Rich is looking at her like 😳😳😳#LHHNY #LHHREUNION pic.twitter.com/HicotPJuqV — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) March 12, 2019

For some reason, Nya Lee who is trying very hard to make sure she gets a spot in the shows opening credits chimed in on the situation. Lee and Mariahlynn go at it with the “Once Upon a Time” finally getting up and walking off the stage cause she has had enough and is embarrassed. She confronts Rich backstage and begs him to tell the truth about their relationship. Rich finally speaks on the situation, but he neither confirms or denies what Mariahlynn revealed but does say they are “working things out.”

As with all Love and Hip Hop reunion shows there has to be some sort of extra spice, Safaree does indeed show up, but we won’t get to the full mess until part 2. Joe and Cyn had a lot to say about Samuels, but now they will get to say how they feel about him to his face. Rich also turns into an Olympic athlete and literally hops over furniture to get his hands on Safaree because of his relationship with his ex Erica Mena.

We cannot wait till next week, of course, Twitter had plenty to say about what went down. You can peep all of the reactions to the mess in the gallery below.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty