‘Marvel Tōken: Fighting Souls,’ ‘Pragmata,’ ‘Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound & More PlayStation State of Play Announcements

There was buzz that PlayStation was prepping to hit us over the head with another State of Play, which still came as a surprise to many. Related Stories 50 Cent, Andrew Schulz, & More Allegedy Cast In Upcoming Street Fighter Movie, Fans Are Arleady Saying It’s Going To Be Trash

‘Onimusha: Way of the Sword’ Aims To Reinvent The Iconic Capcom Game Franchise With Impressive New Features

‘Pragmatas’ Unique Take On Combat Makes This Game Worth The Wait Marvel Tōken: Fighting Souls Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Captain America

Iron Man

Ms. Marvel

Spider-Man

Star-Lord

Ghost Rider

Doctor Doom

Storm According to Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection The games included in the Legacy Kollection so far are: Mortal Kombat – 1992 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Game Gear)

Mortal Kombat II – 1993 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, 32X)

Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995 (Arcade, SNES, Genesis)

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3 – 1995 (Arcade, SNES)

Mortal Kombat 4 – 1997 (Arcade)

Mortal Kombat Advance – 2001 (Game Boy Advance)

Mortal Kombat: Deadly Alliance – 2002 (Game Boy Advance)

Mortal Kombat: Tournament Edition – 2003 (Game Boy Advance) For those who enjoy in-depth exploration, the Legacy Kollection also features an interactive documentary with exclusive new and vintage interviews with original creators Ed Boon, John Tobias, Dan Forden, and John Vogel, along with dozens more, to discuss the history of one of the most iconic fighting games. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is set to launch in 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. We Have A New James Bond In IO Interactives’ 007 First Light , based on the popular character created by Ian Fleming. While Bond’s new face isn’t recognizable, we do see The Walking Dead alum, Lennie James, in the trailer. It would seem the Hitman developers were the perfect team to bring us another James Bond game, which they have been working on since 2020. The trailer showcases some of the core gameplay, which gives off strong Uncharted vibes while featuring the cool gadgets James Bond uses, such as his watch fitted with a laser and his tricked-out vehicles. 007 First Light doesn’t have a release date, but it is coming to Xbox, PC, and the Switch 2 in addition to the PS5. Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound Gets A Release Date NES. Kenji won’t be alone on his journey to rid the human world of the demon menace; he will be joined by Kumori, a fearsome new kunoichi hailing from the antagonistic Black Spider Clan. Along with a new trailer for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound during the State of Play, we also received the digital release date for the game, which will hack and slash its way onto PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox on July 31. These were not the only announcements; hit the gallery below for the rest, which will undoubtedly continue to get you hyped for what’s to come. Ahead of Summer Game Fest, the upcoming Xbox Showcase, and on the day Nintendo unveiled the Switch 2 , PlayStation brought the heat during its recent State of Play presentation, which included a new Marvel Games title, Marvel Tōken: Fighting Souls.There was buzz that PlayStation was prepping to hit us over the head with another State of Play, which still came as a surprise to many.The presentation, which was roughly forty minutes long, featured numerous announcements to get you excited about what’s coming to your PlayStation 5 consoles. Let’s not waste any more time and jump right into them.Easily the biggest announcement of the State of Play belonged to Arc System Works, developer of the beloved Guilty Gear fighting game franchise and Marvel Games, with the surprise announcement of Marvel Tōken: Fighting Souls. The announcement of Marvel Tōken: Fighting Souls signals a massive shift for Marvel, whose beloved characters have been synonymous with Capcom thanks to fighting games like Marvel Superheroes, Marvel vs. Street Fighter, and, of course, the Marvel vs. Capcom fighting game franchise. This game takes your favorite Marvel heroes and villains and puts a Japanese anime spin on them, with Iron Man looking like a mini Gundam, and of course, Japanese voiceovers. Confirmed fighters based on the reveal trailer are:According to Forbes , fans combed through the trailer, much like Erik Voss does with MCU movie trailers, and spotted references to other Marvel characters, including Dazzler, Daredevil, Thor, Wasp, Luna Snow, and the Fantastic Four. Unfortunately, this game is not releasing this year, but we look forward to picking up PlayStation’s new fighting stick (more on that later) in 2026, when it launches on PS5 and PC.NetherRealm is done updating Mortal Kombat 1, but Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment isn’t done yelling “GET OVER HERE.” Partnering with Digital Eclipse, they are taking a page out of Capcom’s book, which has been on a tear recently, releasing Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and, most recently, Capcom Fighting Collection 2, with their own collection of MK games in Mortal Kombat: Legacy Collection. The Legacy Collection will feature a plethora of Mortal Kombat games from the franchise’s early years, including the original arcade games, iconic home console versions that appeared on the Super NES and Sega Genesis, as well as releases across Game Boy, Game Gear, Sega 32X, Game Boy Advance, and other platforms. Each of the games included in the Kollection is newly enhanced with player-friendly features, and online support with rollback netcode will be added to many of the arcade and console editions.For those who enjoythe history of one of the most iconic fighting games. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is set to launch in 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.We don’t know who will be taken on the 007 mantle in the films just yet, but we will learn how a young James Bond earned the number in IO Interactives’ new origin story video game, 007 First Lightbased on the popular character created by Ian Fleming. While Bond’s new face isn’t recognizable, we do see The Walking Dead alum, Lennie James, in the trailer. It would seem the Hitman developers were the perfect team to bring us another James Bond game, which they have been working on since 2020. The trailer showcases some of the core gameplay, which gives off strong Uncharted vibes while featuring the cool gadgets James Bond uses, such as his watch fitted with a laser and his tricked-out vehicles. 007 First Light doesn’t have a release date, but it is coming to Xbox, PC, and the Switch 2 in addition to the PS5.It’s a good time to be a ninja in the video game world. DOTEMU, the masters of putting out modern spins on your favorite throwback video games, are back at it with Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, developed by The Game Kitchen studio.In Rageboud, players take control of Kenji Mozu, described as a “fledgling Hayabusa Clan ninja,” who must battle demons after the veil between the human and demon worlds has been broken following the events of the original Ninja Gaiden on theKenji won’t be alone on his journey to rid the human world of the demon menace; he will be joined byAlong with a new trailer for Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound during the State of Play, we also received the digital release date for the game, which will hack and slash its way ontoThese were not the only announcements; hit the gallery below for the rest, which will undoubtedly continue to get you hyped for what’s to come.

1. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater – Gameplay Trailer METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER will be released on August 28, 2025 ! Pre-Order Now! METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER is a remake of the 2004 game METAL GEAR SOLID 3: SNAKE EATER. The remake maintains what players loved from the original, like the story, characters, voice acting, gameplay, and music, but presented now in an even more immersive experience. The special game “Snake vs Monkey” to capture the Pipo Monkeys is back for PS5

2. Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles – Announcement Trailer FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles launches Tuesday, September 30th, 2025! Pre-order today: https://store.playstation.com/concept… FINAL FANTASY TACTICS – The Ivalice Chronicles includes two different versions of the game: enhanced and classic. The enhanced version adds fully voiced dialogue, an optimized and updated UI, graphical improvements, and a number of other quality of life features. The classic version unites the graphics and gameplay of the original game with the renowned War of the Lions translation and includes convenient features such as auto save.

3. Lumines Arise – Announce Trailer From the creators of Tetris Effect: Connected comes Lumines Arise—a synesthetic fusion of sound, light, and addictive puzzle gameplay. Match blocks, create combos, and feel the music in every heartbeat.

A Science Fiction adventure with a unique two-in-one twist of action and strategy. Pragmata – Capcom’s newest IP, available on PS5 in 2026.

5. Romeo is a Dead Man Bask in the crimson-red catharsis of ultra-violent “bloody action” and dive into a completely unpredictable story. Witness the totally unhinged, all-new title from Grasshopper Manufacture! Coming to PlayStation 5.

6. Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement – Announce Trailer Set in a haunting world years before the events of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement follows Leo and the fearless Black Wolves as they prepare to storm the cursed Ethereal Castle and confront the rising darkness. Under the command of Lord Theodore, the warriors face horrific beasts and the malevolent Demon Lord Elias in a brutal battle for humanity’s survival. With innovative combat mechanics, cinematic storytelling, and relentless boss encounters, Bloodstained: The Scarlet Engagement promises an intense, atmospheric journey into the heart of evil.

7. Digimon Story Time Stranger Digimon Story Time Stranger, the latest installment in the “Digimon Story” series, is set to release on PlayStation 5 on October 3, 2025! Embark on an adventure that spans across the human world and Digital World, collecting and raising a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles. Tokyo, Japan – Become an agent of a secret organization who encounters an unknown creature shortly before an explosion levels the city. You’ll reawaken eight years in the past, unraveling the mystery of the world’s collapse while exploring the deep bond between humans and Digimon.

8. Baby Steps Play as Nate, an unemployed failson with nothing going for him, until one day he discovers a power he never knew he had… putting one foot in front of the other. Also, he has to pee real bad.

9. Hirogami Hirogami is a 3D action platformer inspired by the ancient Japanese art of origami (paper folding). Explore a beautiful origami world as Hiro, a fan-wielding master of the art of ‘folding’. Embark on a mystical journey to save your fragile home from deadly digital invaders. Take on animal forms to traverse the landscape, solve puzzles, overcome enemies, and save the realm! Hirogami launches on September 3rd, 2025

10. Cairn In Cairn’s demo you play as Aava attempting your first ascent before heading to mount Kami. After a warm-up in the climbing gym, you climb to the summit of Mount Tenzen. You have full freedom to explore the small mountain ridge, forage, bivouac, and improve your technique in a low-pressure environment. Cairn features realistic simulation that allows you to climb intuitively, anywhere. Find the best holds and place your hands and feet seamlessly with simple controls. Adapt your posture, effort and balance – if you’re not careful, you will fall!

11. Nioh 3 Experience the rise of a heroic Shogun in Nioh 3, the latest entry in the dark samurai action RPG series. Fight using two distinct combat styles — Samurai and Ninja — as you battle against formidable yokai in an intense open field setting. Coming in 2026.

12. Project Defiant Wireless Fight Stick Join the fray at home or away with the Project Defiant wireless fight stick*. Take the fight to your opponents with the included sling carry case, and enjoy precise in-game response with ultra-low latency wireless and wired play options, along with a durable, ergonomic design that’s built for battle. *Project Defiant is a codename. The final product name will be shared at a later date. For more information, visit PlayStation Blog. Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

13. Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow brings the legendary stealth franchise to life like never before—reimagined for PlayStation VR2. The City is a place of shadows, ruled by the tyrant Lord Ulysses Northcrest. You are Magpie, a cunning thief orphaned by Northcrest’s brutality and shaped by the streets, who steals as the only means to survive. That is until you uncover something greater: a legendary artifact holding a legacy from the past. Use immersive VR mechanics to steal, evade, and outsmart the forces controlling The City. Unravel its darkest secrets and expose a sinister conspiracy that looms over its very foundation. Hide in plain sight. Pick every lock. Snuff out every light. And leave no trace. 🔎 Steal with precision – Pickpocket guards, pry open hidden compartments, and bypass locks with tactile VR interactions. 🌒 Master the Shadows – Stick to the darkness, evade patrols, and outmaneuver enemies with real-time stealth mechanics. 🏹 Precision & Skill – Master tools like the bow, blackjack, and water arrows with realistic haptic feedback 🎭 Unravel a conspiracy in a city where shadows speak louder than words Brought to you by Vertigo Games, the award-winning creators of Metro Awakening and Arizona Sunshine, in close collaboration with Eidos-Montréal, Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow is currently in development by Maze Theory and marks the long-awaited return of the legendary Thief franchise. Coming later this year to PlayStation VR2. Wishlist now and join the legacy.

14. Tides of Tomorrow Tides of Tomorrow is a multiplayer story. Choose who you follow, your friend, your favortie streamer… Uncover their choices, deal with their consequences, and shape their story. Welcome to Elynd, an oceanic planet, where life is facing extinction from a deadly disease but all the players are the chosen ones to shape its destiny.

15. Sea of Remnants Sea of Remnants – set sail in this F2P voyage-themed RPG. Beyond the moon lies another sea, where all answers await. But to this day, no one has proven its existence. Captain players will recruit the crews through magenta-hued ocean currents and explore new routes here. Conquer turn-based combat, build a unique island life, and carve the memory into the infinite tides.

16. Sword of the Sea Sword of the Sea invites you to explore its mysterious and visually stunning world when it launches August 19th on PS5, PS5 Pro, and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. An atmospheric adventure with highspeed movement inspired by skateboarding games. Surf over a surreal landscape of waves on your Hoversword and unveil a lost ocean teeming with life. From the visionary artist behind ABZÛ, The Pathless, and Journey, and featuring a beautiful score by Austin Wintory.

17. Ghost of Yotei – State of Play Announcement Trailer Ghost of Yōtei State of Play coming July 2025 Get ready for Sucker Punch to guide you through an extended look at the new open-world adventure. The show will be focused entirely on Ghost of Yōtei, coming to PS5 on October 2. You’ll get an extended look at new and evolved gameplay mechanics, including exploration, combat, and much more.

18. Silent Hill f Find the beauty in terror in this new Japanese psychological horror.