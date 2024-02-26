X Has Mixed Reactions To Tyler Perry’s Latest Film, ‘Mea Culpa’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mea Culpa, the latest film from Tyler Perry, was released to Netflix over the weekend starring Kelly Rowland in the lead role alongside co-star Trevante Rhodes. While the film catapulted to the top of the streamer’s Top 10 listings for movies, fans on X are handing in mixed reactions.

Mea Culpa follows the tale of Mea Harper (Rowland), a criminal defense attorney who begins representing artist Zyair Malloy (Rhodes) who is accused of killing his girlfriend. Without delving too much into the plot, Mea and her husband Kal Hawthorne (Sean Sagar) are going through some relationship issues involving another woman.

Amid her troubles at home, Mea takes on Zyair as a client, who is being prosecuted by her brother-in-law, District Attorney Raw Hawthorne, the brother of her husband. Zyair, using his charm, begins to seduce Mea and all hell breaks loose from there according to what we see in the trailer for the film.

Tyler Perry joined forces with Netflix as a content partner back in October of last year and the multiyear deal will see not only movies from the celebrated director and screenwriter but also several series as well.

The issue that some online have with Mea Culpa is some of the plot twists within the film, and others have been critical of Rowland’s acting skills. Others are also saying that it’s time that Perry allows someone else to handle his scripts, a common refrain from detractors of his work.

Check out the reactions from X, formerly Twitter, below.

Photo: Bob Mahoney/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy Netflix / Mea Culpa