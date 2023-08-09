Melle Mel Fires Back At Eminem Diss, The Culture Doesn’t Approve

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Melle Mel is unquestionably a legend of Hip-Hop music and that can’t be denied by anyone who claims to uphold the values of the culture. That said, Melle Mel is a rapper of a certain era but his attempt to diss Eminem didn’t seem to have the effect he was going for.

For context, Melle Mel took several swings at Eminem during interviews over the years, and the Detroit rapper misses nothing when it comes to his name. While Eminem has said repeatedly that he realizes he’s a guest in Hip-Hop culture as a white rapper, he does respond to the disrespect hurled his way when he can.

Eminem fired at Melle Mel during his featured verse on the remix for new Shady Records and Aftermath signee Ez Mil’s “Realest” track and we’ll share the lines below.

From “The Realest”:

Shout to the Furious Five and Grandmaster Flash but boy (What up doe)/There’s someone who really is furious stay out his path his wrath avoid/And I’ll be the last to toy with a juice head whose brain is like half destroyed/Like a meteor hit it well there went Melle Mel we lost his ass to roids (Damn)

Mel most recently jabbed at Eminem during an interview on The Art of Dialogue where he slightly praised the rapper’s skill but said he’s only selling units because he’s white. Eminem has faced similar criticism before from the likes of Lord Jamar of Brand Nubian fame among others.

As it stands, Melle Mel’s new diss track hasn’t been met with much approval although some on social media, most especially X, are saluting the Hip-Hop originator for his effort.

Check out the reactions below.

