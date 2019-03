March Madness is upon us and every year, there is always a player in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament poised to become a breakout sensation. Ja Morant of Murray State is an early favorite after he dropped a triple-double on Marquette in an upset win Thursday night (March 21) and basketball Twitter is hype.

Morant, a 6-foot-3 guard from South Carolina, is a sophomore with the Racers and an All-American this season. Projected to be a top player in the NBA Draft, Morant was electrifying Thursday as he took on the Golden Eagles and put up big stats to the tune of 17 points, 16, assists, and 11 rebounds, with Morant’s team winning 83-64.

It was Morant’s third trip-dub of the season and the first since Draymond Green pulled the same feat in 2012 with Michigan State. The last time a guard hauled in a triple-double was in 2003 with Dywayne Wade did so with Marquette. How’s that for a weird connection?

Basketball Twitter is hype and rightly so.

