My Name Is My Name: French Basketball Player Steeve Ho You Fat Has The Internet Going Wild

Tuesday night was supposed to be the Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama show but French basketball player Steeve Ho You Fat stole the show. Steeve Ho You Fat plays for the Metropolitans 92, who took on the G League Ignite team in a showcase meant for a pair of top NBA prospects but soon became all about the name in question.

We don’t know much about Steeve Ho You Fat but what we found is that he’s 34, hails from Cayenne, French Guiana, and is a power forward. Wembanyama, who also plays for the Metros, is considered to be the top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft with Henderson, an 18-year-old point guard who bypassed college and went straight to the pros with the G League.

The contests between the Metros and Ignite ended with the G League squad winning 122-115 with Wembanyama dropping 37 points, 5 blocks, and 4 rebounds, and Henderson dropping 28 points with 9 assists. Wembanyama, who is 7 foot 4, is considered in the same mold as Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo, a tall player with handles, defensive prowess, and shooting touch. Henderson is a pure guard who can put it on the floor and score and should help any NBA team he joints.

But the man of the hour is Steeve Ho You Fat and the mystery behind the name will have to linger just a bit longer. As it stands, fans on Twitter are having fun with the name and we’ve got those reactions below.

