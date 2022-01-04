HHW Gaming: Shaq Says He Got His Hands On A 1,000 PS5 & Nintendo Switch Consoles, Gamers Ask How?

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Does Shaq know the PS5 and Nintendo Switch plug, or is he the plug?

That’s the million-dollar question gamers asked after the NBA Hall-of-Famer revealed something very interesting. In an episode of The GaryVee Audio Experience, the big fella revealed he put on his Santa hat and gifted 1,000 PS5 and Nintendo Switch consoles to kids at an elementary school for the holidays.

“I call, you know my, my friend from Nintendo Switch, got about 1,000 (Nintendo) Switches sitting there, got about 1,00 PS5s, I went to Walmart and got bikes. So, you know, yesterday at this little elementary school in McDonough, Georgia, kids were crying, kids were happy, and that’s what it’s all about.”

While that is very dope for those little elementary school kids, they were not the only ones crying after learning about Shaq’s extremely kind gesture. Since its launch, the PS5 has been extremely hard to find. The Nintendo Switch consoles are also in low qualities, with Nintendo’s president hinting at the jig possibly continuing into 2022. Gamers applauded Shaq for putting a smile on those kids’ faces but at the same time expressed frustration because they still don’t have a PS5 console or a Nintendo Switch OLED while wondering how in the hell did Shaq find 1,000 of those extremely rare PS5 consoles.

That’s a question we would all like to see the answer to. Who is your plug Shaq? You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Mark Sullivan / Getty