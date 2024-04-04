Subscribe
Pop Culture

She Diddy Trends After Woman Cosigns Sexual Assault & Homophobia In 2-For-1 Tweet

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Great App. Amazed young black man looking at smartphone screen with excitement

If social media has taught us anything in the last decade and more, it’s that there are a lot of creeps and weirdos out here on all sides. A woman on X had to protect her account after essentially cosigning sexual assault and homophobia in a two-for-one tweet, prompting others to call her She Diddy.

She Diddy began trending early Thursday (April 4) morning after X user @themdolll tweeted some thoughts that somehow got connected to some other recent happenings involving Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The tweet, which X user @ScamFisher screengrabbed, reads as follows:

once i reach fa that dic & you move my hand u can get tf on gay ass ngga

X user @FirstName_Alan quoted @themdolll’s tweet, writing in the quotes, “It’s called consent She Diddy” and all hell broke loose from there.

Since that exchange, She Diddy has gone viral, seeing Combs’ nickname repurposed once again in an unfortunate fashion. In recent times, the phrase “No Diddy” has cropped up which seemingly has a homophobic bent although it appears it isn’t dominating the conversations of late.

As it stands, fans and onlookers are more aware than ever of the specter of sexual assault in the wake of Diddy’s recent legal issues. Further, it’s revealed that some people have some zany views about consent, assault, sexuality, and conduct. Adding to this, Diddy has his fair share of defenders along with those who wish to see his downfall in connection to the mounting allegations he faces.

Perhaps not wanting that image on her jacket, @themdolll has since made her X page private so we don’t know if there have been any other statements or responses to her earlier quip.

Check out the reactions under the X trending topic She Diddy below.

Photo: Prostock-Studio / Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

RELATED TAGS

sexual assault Social Media trending topics
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Great App. Amazed young black man looking at smartphone screen with excitement 10 items
Pop Culture

She Diddy Trends After Woman Cosigns Sexual Assault & Homophobia In 2-For-1 Tweet

Featured Session: Def Jam Renewed: The Hip-Hop Legend's Next 40 Years - Conference - SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals
Technology

Chuck D, Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Bob Marley Estate & 200+ Sign Open Letter Highlighting AI Use In The Music Industry

"DONDA By Kanye West" Listening Event At Mercedes Benz Stadium In Atlanta, GA
News

Ex-Donda Academy Employee Sues Ye Over Antisemitic Outbursts

Patrick McMullan Archives
News

Jonathan Mannion Pays Homage To Legendary Skateboarder Harold Hunter

4th Annual BET Awards - Red Carpet
News

Pusha-T Believes Chad Hugo’s Lawyer Wanting To “Drain Chad’s Pockets” As The Reasoning Behind Neptunes Name Rights Legal Dispute

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" 12 items
Sports

Emmanuel Acho Delivers Awful Take About Angel Reese, X Goes At His Manicured Fade

Trending Stories
Air Jordan 4 military blue
News

The Air Jordan 4 “Military Blue” To See A Massive General Release

B.G. aka Christopher Noel Dorsey
News

B.G. Could End Up Back In Jail For Violating His Probation

Trill Burgers
News

Bun B’s Trill Burgers Named in New Lawsuit From Ex-Business Partners

Celebrity Sightings In New York - February 15, 2024
News

Beyoncé Reveals Tracklist For Rumored Country Album ‘Cowboy Carter’

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. Travis Scott & Playboi Carti “Type Sh*t,” E-40 ft. Trae Tha Truth “Succaz” & More | Daily Visuals 3.27.24

BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
News

Juvenile Drops “400 Degreez” Video 25 Years After Its Release

X-Men '97
Television

Disney+’s ‘X-Men ’97’ Debuts To Record Streaming Numbers

Future
News

Future & Metro Boomin ft. The Weeknd “Young Metro,” Shakira & Cardi B “Punteria” & More | Daily Visuals 3.26.24

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close