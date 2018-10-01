Pi’erre Bourne Teams Up With The North Face To Celebrate The Re-Release of The Classic Nuptse Jacket

The North Face’s classic Nuptse jacket, a staple in Hip-Hop and fashion culture is back and to celebrate the occasion the brand enlisted the help of rapper/producer, Pi’erre Bourne.

Wednesday (Sept.26) in Williamsburgh Brooklyn, invited press, guests and fans of The North Face brand got a first-hand look at the re-released Nuptse jacket. First released back in 1996, the coat was a common sight on city streets and serves as the perfect launch point for the brand’s New Explorer’s initiative. North Face wants “to celebrate a redefined sense of exploration that includes music, art, activism and more with the hope to inspire a new generation of explorers.”

Guests enjoyed cocktails and were treated to a performance from Bourne who not only performed his own tracks but got the crowd rocking playing tracks he produced such as “Yikes” off Kanye West’s Ye album, “Magnolia” from Playboi Carti’s self-titled 2017 project and Tekashi69’s “Gummo” just to name a few.

The North Face Nuptse jacket and vest is now available for purchase in a variety of classic colors you might remember from its original release. To see more photos from the event and images of the jacket you can hit the gallery below.

Photo: Alex Pines / The North Face