HHW Gaming: ‘RoboCop: Rogue City’, ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’ & More Games Show During The Xbox Partner Preview

Xbox has some new pep in its step after finally closing its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. To show its focus is back on what’s essential, games, we got a glimpse of what’s to come during the Xbox Partner Preview.

Like PlayStation’s State of Play presentations, the Xbox Partner Preview spotlighted the games coming to the Xbox Series X and Series S console from third-party studios.

During the 30-minute presentation, we got trailers and gameplay footage from Xbox’s third-party partners like Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Remedy Entertainment, Studio Wildcard, Nacon, Konami, and more.

Gamers were happy to see the first in-engine footage from Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, island activities from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, more gameplay footage from RoboCop: Rogue City, the first footage from Ark: Survival Ascended, and so much more.

In case you missed the Xbox Partner Preview program, we are here to break it down for you.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Snake is back, and he looks better than ever. No, this isn’t a new game, but a revisit to a game many say is the greatest entry into the Metal Gear Solid franchise, Snake Eater.

Now called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Konami has reimagined the tactical espionage stealth action game using the powerful Unreal Engine 5, giving the game a complete graphics overhaul.

The in-engine look gave us a glimpse of the dense jungle vegetation that will help Snake hide and take out his enemies and the predatory animals that not only pose a danger to Snake but also could be his next meal and help him survive.

Unlike the original game released in 2004, Metal Gear Solid Detla: Snake Eater will not only feature cutting-edge graphics but 3D audio as well when it arrives.

RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City is high on our list of games to play in 2023. While we don’t think this one will be on the level of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 or Diablo IV, it looks fun as hell, dishing out justice and handing out parking tickets as the cyborg.

In the latest look at the game, we get some more story beats, a look at Alex Murphy, aka RoboCop, his partner Lois, some gunplay action, and even a showdown with ED-209.

RoboCop: Rogue City is now available for pre-order—no release word on a release date.

To see the rest of the announcements from the Xbox Partner Preview, hit the gallery below.

Photos: Konami / Nacon