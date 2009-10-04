Def Jam To Release 25th Anniversary CD Box Set

As you may have figured out after news of the VH1 Hip Hop Honors 2009 Def Jam Tribute, KRS-One’s blackout on the red carpet and Redman’s Adidas collabo that Def Jam is celebrating their 25th anniversary this year.

Finally, with all the Def Jam projects floating around the legendary label will release what it is known for- music. On October 6th Def Jam will release a deluxe 5-CD crate called DEF JAM 25 ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION.

Imagine that, 60 tracks spread out over 5 discs in chronological order from the opener of CD One, LL Cool J’s “I Need a Beat” (the first record with a Def Jam catalog number, in 1984) to the final track of CD Five, Young Jeezy’s #1 single of 2008, “Put On.”

The collection includes the label’s R&B hits as well from LL Cool J and Slick Rick to Rihanna and Kanye West, from Public Enemy and 3rd Bass to Ludacris, Redman and Rick Ross, from Jay-Z to Young Jeezy, Ne-Yo, the Roots, and dozens more.

DEF JAM 25 ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION will also include a 59-page full-color book that features a historic 8,000-word liner notes essay and in-depth track-by-track annotations written by Bill Adler, who served as Publicity Director for Rush Artist Management/Def Jam Recordings from 1984 to 1990.

Next week the star studded VH1 Hip Hop Honors 2009: Def Jam Tribute will air on VH1.

Later on this month, XXL Magazine’s November issue commemorate the history of the house that Russell built with an exclusive cover featuring a select group of Def Jam’s past and present stars by legendary hip-hop photographer Jonathan Mannion.

What more could a label want? And what more could a Def Jam fan want? We have the tracklisting right here for you.

DEF JAM 25 ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION



CD One, 1984-1989 – Selections: 1. “I Need a Beat” – LL Cool J (1984) * 2. “It’s the Beat” – The Hollis Crew (1985) * 3. “Paul Revere” – Beastie Boys (1986) * 4. “The Rain” – Oran “Juice” Jones (1986) * 5. “Sardines” – The Junkyard Band (1986) * 6. “Brass Monkey” – Beastie Boys (1987) * 7. “It’s Yours” – T. LaRock and Jazzy Jay (1984) * 8. “I Need Love” – LL Cool J (1987) * 9. “Children’s Story” – Slick Rick (1989) * 10. “The Gas Face” – 3rd Bass (1989) * 11. “Fight the Power” – Public Enemy (1989).



CD Two, 1990-1994 – Selections: 1. “Mama Said Knock You Out” – LL Cool J (1991) * 2. “Golddigger” – EPMD (1990) * 3. “Pop Goes the Weasel”- 3rd Bass (1991) * 4. “Daddy’s Little Girl” – Nikki D (1991) * 5. “Room to Breathe” – Downtown Science (1991) * 6. “Time 4 Sum Aksion” – Redman (1992) * 7. “Slam” – Onyx (1993) * 8. “Deeper” – Boss (1993) * 9. “Getto Jam” – Domino (1993) * 10. “Bring the Pain” – Method Man (1994) * 11. “Hip Hop Junkies” – Nice & Smooth (1991) * 12. “Regulate” – Warren G (1994).



CD Three, 1995-2000 – Selections: 1. “This is How We Do It” – Montell Jordan (1995) * 2. “Stand Up” – Ludacris (1999) * 3. “Holla Holla” – Ja Rule (1999) * 4. “Touch Me, Tease Me” – Case (1996) * 5. “I’ll Be There For You/You’re All I Need To Get By (Puff Daddy Mixx)” – Method Man featuring Mary J. Blige (1995) * 6. “Get Me Home” – Foxy (1997) * 7. “Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)” – Jay-Z (1998) * 8. “Get At Me Dog” – DMX featuring Sheek Louch (1998) * 9. “Doin’ It” – LL Cool J (1996) * 10. “Da Rockwilder” – Method Man & Redman (2000) * 11. “Party Up (Up In Here)” – DMX (1999) * 12. “Tell ‘em” – Erick Sermon featuring Keith Murray and Rosalyn (1995).



CD Four, 2000-2004 – Selections: 1. “99 Problems” – Jay-Z (2004) * 2. “Thong Song” – Sisqo (2000) * 3. “Just Friends (Sunny)” – Musiq Soulchild (2000) * 4. “Put It On Me” – Ja Rule featuring Vita (2001) * 5. “Is That Your Chick (The Lost Verses)” – Memphis Bleek (2000) * 6. “Izzo (H.O.V.A.)” – Jay-Z (2001) * 7. “The Truth” – Beanie Sigel (2000) * 8. “Oh Boy” – Cam’ron featuring Juelz Santana (2002) * 9. “Guess Who’s Back” – Scarface featuring Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel (2002) * 10. “What We Do” – Freeway featuring Jay-Z and Beanie Sigel (2003) * 11. “Southern Hospitality” – Ludacris featuring Pharrell Williams (2000) * 12. “Jesus Walks” – Kanye West (2004).



CD Five, 2005-2008 – Selections: 1. “Gold Digger” – Kanye West (2005) * 2. “And Then What” – Young Jeezy featuring Mannie Fresh (2005) * 3. “There It Go (Whistle Song)” – Juelz Santana (2005) * 4. “Hustlin’” – Rick Ross (2006) * 5. “Back Like That” – Ghostface featuring Ne-Yo (2006) * 6. “So Sick” – Ne-Yo (2006) * 7. “Hip-Hop is Dead” – Nas (2006) * 8. “Don’t Feel Right” – The Roots (2006) * 9. “Umbrella” – Rihanna featuring Jay-Z (2007) * 10. “Make Me Better” – Fabolous featuring Ne-Yo (2007) * 11. “Shawty Is A Ten” – The- Dream featuring Fabolous (2007) * 12. “Put On” – Young Jeezy (2008).